Police sergeant records conversation with jury scam artist

In just two weeks, Metro police say they have received 20 reports of criminals calling and threatening people for missing jury duty.

Out of those, 18 people fell for the scam and paid the price.

One of the scammers received a call from a Metro sergeant. That criminal had no idea the sergeant was recording the call.

"Sheriff's department," the scammer answered.

"Yes, I had a message saying something about I missed jury duty," said Sgt. Michael Warren.

Warren is a sergeant with Metro's Fraud Unit. He called a scam artist pretending to be a victim.

"I didn't get anything in the mail about jury duty," Warren said.

The con artist listed the real address for Davidson County's courthouse and told Warren he'd be arrested if he didn't pay.

"For about 22 minutes I let him walk me down the path so I could see exactly what these people are hearing. He's convincing. This isn't someone who woke up this morning and decided to scam people. It's very apparent that he’s practiced at what he’s doing," Warren said.

The crooks use real police terms like NCIC and FTA. They make victims stay on the phone because they don't want them to have time to think things through.

"I will be online with you until you come down here, that way I know I can meet you at the door or have a deputy waiting on you," said the con artist on the phones.

He even offered Warren a break on some of the alleged fines.

"Do you take care of your child? That makes you a caregiver, correct? That allows me to remove two of these and you're final amount will be $1,000, but you will receive that back," the thief said.

Warren eventually called the thief on the carpet.

"I'm with the Fraud Unit with Metro," Warren said.

The man on the other end hung up, so Warren didn't get to tell him what's coming soon.

"The way I look at it, it's only a matter of time. We're going to eventually figure out who you are, and I would have told him that at the end of the phone call if he hadn't terminated it. I would have been like, 'Well, we will see you soon,'" Warren said.

Police believe these criminals are in the United States, likely somewhere south of Tennessee.

Officers say the government will contact anyone who misses jury duty by mail multiple times. They will then try to call and reschedule. If they still refuse, they will receive a show cause to appear before a judge. Next they will try to call you and reschedule. If you still refuse you you would then receive a show cause to appear before a judge.

