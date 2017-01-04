Police arrest 2 women accused in motel robberies

Metro police have arrested two women accused in the armed robbery of a Nashville hotel and recent motel robberies in Rutherford County.

Theresa Keith, 32, and Cierra Villegas, 26, were taken into custody at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. Officers recovered a BB gun at the time of the arrest.

Keith and Villegas are charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly robbing the Holiday Inn at 920 Broadway on Tuesday night.

Police said Keith approached the front desk clerk just before 9 p.m. to ask about room rates. She left to get her purse and returned a few minutes later.

As Keith was standing at the counter, police said Villegas walked in, put a gun to Keith’s head and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the two ran away.

The two women are accused in similar robbery cases in Nashville and surrounding counties.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.