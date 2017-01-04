Reports: Bill Hagerty tapped as U.S. ambassador to Japan

Bill Hagerty is currently working on Donald Trump's transition team. (WSMV)

A Nashvillian appears to be America’s next ambassador to Japan.

According to Reuters, President-elect Donald Trump will name Bill Hagerty to the position. A Japanese news service is also reporting the appointment.

Hagerty works on Trump’s transition team and was a top aide to Gov. Bill Haslam.

It has also been rumored that Hagerty might run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.