Reports: Bill Hagerty tapped as U.S. ambassador to Japan - WSMV Channel 4

Reports: Bill Hagerty tapped as U.S. ambassador to Japan

Posted: Updated:
Bill Hagerty is currently working on Donald Trump's transition team. (WSMV) Bill Hagerty is currently working on Donald Trump's transition team. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashvillian appears to be America’s next ambassador to Japan.

According to Reuters, President-elect Donald Trump will name Bill Hagerty to the position. A Japanese news service is also reporting the appointment.

Hagerty works on Trump’s transition team and was a top aide to Gov. Bill Haslam.

It has also been rumored that Hagerty might run for governor of Tennessee in 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.