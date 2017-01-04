3 suspects arrested in robbery of Hendersonville delivery driver

Deterious Downes was also arrested on Wednesday. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

Three suspects are in custody after Hendersonville police said a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Brandon Bryant, 19; Deterious Downes, 20; and Tevin Holbert, 19, have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Police said the delivery driver was lured to a vacant house on Harlan Drive. When he arrived, he was reportedly confronted by three men who robbed him at gunpoint.

All three suspects are being held on $100,00 bond at the Sumner County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

The suspects are scheduled to be in court on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

