Swords and samurais come to downtown Nashville

The samurai sword and its 700-year history are now part of downtown Nashville.

Samurai: The Way of the Warrior is an exhibit now on display at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts.

This isn’t Tom Cruise or Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood take on the samurai. Ginny Soenksen with the Frist Center hopes people come to see the real story of the samurai.

“Everything you see would have been used or worn by a samurai,” Soenksen said.

From the 12th century to the 20th, samurai was a title more than a talent in Japanese warfare.

“They were considered official top class during the Ato Period,” Soenksen said. “It went samurai, farmers, artisans, merchants, then emperor and shogun way over the top of everyone.”

The exhibit includes class Japanese movies more authentic than the Hollywood versions that followed.

Soenksen said the idea that a samurai was brave, noble and honorable wasn’t always true.

“He goes gambling, he goes to brothels, he has a grand old time,” she said. “So the idea of samurai abiding by a strict honor code is a bit of a misnomer.”

The images are now just pieces of Japan’s past. Modern society in the 1870s and a new emperor abolished the samurai culture forever.

“I hope you walk away with the understanding that history is more interesting than the myths that we know,” Soenksen said.

The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 16. The collection will then head back to its permanent home inside a museum in Florence, Italy.

