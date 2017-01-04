Nashville Zoo looks ahead after record-breaking year

The Nashville Zoo set a new attendance record in 2016.

Nearly 900,000 people visited the zoo over the last year, an increase of more than 10 percent over 2015.

The Nashville Zoo is celebrating 20 years at Grassmere in 2017.

The spider monkey exhibit is also expected to open this year. It will feature an elevated boardwalk for guests to enter a treetop viewing platform.

Also this year, the long awaited Andean bear exhibit will open.

