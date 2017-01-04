Funeral arrangements announced for TDOT worker struck on I-40

The Tennessee Department of Transportation worker who was struck and killed on Christmas Eve will soon be laid to rest.

The funeral for James “J.R.” Rogers will be held Friday afternoon at the Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.

Friends and family said Rogers was known for helping people.

While working for TDOT on Christmas Eve, Rogers was changing a family’s tire on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Hermitage when he was hit by a car.

The accused driver, Dennis Castellanos-Moreno, is charged with driving without a license, driving without insurance and failure to use due care.

Rogers leave behind a girlfriend and his 5-year-old son.

Instead of flowers, Rogers’ family would like donations made to his memorial fund through Austin and Bell Funeral Home.

