TDOT and schools prepare for potential snowfall

TDOT crews are treating the roads ahead of a possible round of winter weather. (WSMV)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has 45 trucks in the Midstate pre-treating the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, ahead of possible winter weather on Thursday.

In Clarksville, schools are in a holding pattern until they have a better idea of what the weather is going to do Thursday.

“We have people all over the county who work for the school system who go out and try the roads and make sure the roads are safe. If we can make the call the evening before, we will,” said Elise Shelton with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Shelton said the system wants to make the right call.

“We're on that state line where sometimes we catch all of it, and sometimes catch none of it,” Shelton said.

She added parents will be given a heads up if there’s any early dismissals or cancellations.

“We can send out 33,000 phone calls within about 10-and-a-half minutes,” Shelton said.

Back in Nashville, TDOT trucks are loading up with a salt-water mixture called brine.

The plan on Wednesday is to pre-treat roads in the middle and northern parts of Tennessee, then shift focus to southern counties on Thursday.

TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said the conditions are just about perfect to pre-treat the roads.

“It's warm today, above freezing, which is great for placing brine,” Schulte said. “We're not anticipating any rain ahead of the possible snow or ice. It gives the water a chance to evaporate and what we're left with is a nice salty residue. The residue can stay in place for days.”

Another note from TDOT, drivers who see trucks out on the road should give them plenty of room. Drivers are also advised to watch their speed and pay extra attention while approaching bridges and overpasses.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.