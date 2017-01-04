Suspect surrenders in assault that led to man's death

Metro police say a man wanted in a death investigation surrendered to officers in downtown Nashville on Wednesday.

Police said Nathaniel Wright was charged with aggravated assault resulting in death for the attack on Dewayne King outside his Joseph Avenue apartment last July.

Wright, 34, is being held on a $100,000 bond. His co-defendant, 22-year-old Haven Pierce, is still being sought.

Police said King, 57, was attacked the night of July 26 as he got out of his car. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center with contusions to his face and head.

While at the hospital, King was diagnosed with a spinal injury and underwent surgery. He suffered a heart attack and died on Aug. 8.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner determined King’s death to be a homicide due to his injuries suffered during the assault.

