Rutherford commissioners to interview 13 interim sheriff candidates

Sheriff Robert Arnold's name has been removed from the sign for his department. (WSMV)

It’s a sign of the times: Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's name has been painted over on the sign outside his own sheriff's department.

This department in transition will be under new leadership next week when an interim sheriff is chosen by county commissioners.

Thirteen candidates have turned in their applications to the Peace Officer Standards Training Commission for background checks.

"The most important thing is they have the heart of a servant," said County Mayor Ernest Burgess. "They just want to do the right thing, to give back to their community what's expected.”

Scandal has tainted the Rutherford County's Sheriff's Office for more than a year. The sheriff and his administrative deputy were indicted on charges related to profiteering off inmates and lying about it.

The sheriff refused to resign and has been suspended by a judge in a civil proceeding.

His criminal case begins Feb. 7, and a federal judge is sticking firm to that trial date.

The county commissioners are now choosing an interim sheriff.

All 13 candidates will be interviewed in what could become a marathon county commission meeting Tuesday evening.

“We'll start the meeting at 6 o’clock, and if it takes us ‘til midnight or after for them to ask all the questions they want to ask, so be it. We've been there that long before," Burgess said.

The finalist will be nominated and voted on two days later, on Jan. 12.

The 13 interim candidates include two former high-ranking sheriff's office employees: Virgil Gammon and Tommy Thompson. Both were fired after they confronted the sheriff about his alleged wrongdoing.

Other interim sheriff candidates include the current acting sheriff, Keith Lowery, and two men who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2014: Bill Kennedy and Dale Armour.

The interim sheriff will serve until either the sheriff is found not guilty and gets his job back, or if Arnold is convicted, the interim will serve until the 2018 sheriff's election.

The commissioners initially discussed whether they could or should choose an interim who didn't want to run for sheriff in order to avoid giving the interim an incumbent’s advantage. They were told they couldn't legally do that.

