Woman charged in September rollover crash on I-65 in Franklin

A 19-year-old Brentwood woman faces a felony charge following a wild crash in September in which she crossed seven lanes on Interstate 65 without striking a single car.

Franklin police said Meghan Pittenger is charged with DUI and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Police said Pittenger was driving so fast on I-65 that when she got off at the McEwen Drive exit, she kept going, went over an embankment and ultimately crashed into a ditch.

Video from the scene showed Pittenger's car split in two, with a section of the vehicle ending up in the parking lot of the Drury Inn.

Pittenger is free on a $2,500 cash bond.

