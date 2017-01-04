Woman charged in September rollover crash on I-65 in Franklin - WSMV Channel 4

Woman charged in September rollover crash on I-65 in Franklin

Meghan Pittenger (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Meghan Pittenger (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A 19-year-old Brentwood woman faces a felony charge following a wild crash in September in which she crossed seven lanes on Interstate 65 without striking a single car.

Franklin police said Meghan Pittenger is charged with DUI and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Police said Pittenger was driving so fast on I-65 that when she got off at the McEwen Drive exit, she kept going, went over an embankment and ultimately crashed into a ditch.

Video from the scene showed Pittenger's car split in two, with a section of the vehicle ending up in the parking lot of the Drury Inn.

Pittenger is free on a $2,500 cash bond.

