Police: Juvenile crashed stolen truck into Madison home

A juvenile is accused of crashing a stolen truck into a house in the 1000 block of Cheyenne Boulevard in Madison on Wednesday.

Police said they spotted the 16-year-old driving a stolen truck in the Madison area. They said the teen noticed officers and sped off.

The officers ended up on Cheyenne Boulevard, where they found skid marks and a truck inside a house.

The juvenile was able to walk away from the crash, but then ran from police before being arrested. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the teen will be taken to juvenile detention after his release from the hospital.

The teen is also under investigation for a home burglary on Sylvia Drive on Tuesday in which the truck and firearms were stolen.

A rifle stolen from the home was recovered from the crashed truck. Another was found during a search of the teen’s residence.

David Claybrooks, the homeowner, said he, his brother and his stepson were all inside the house when they heard the crash.

“I can’t describe the sound. It was louder than thunder. All I heard was tires squeaking and a big old bam. I got up to see what it was and I saw a truck sitting in the living room,” Claybrooks said.

One of the occupants, 33-year-old Ronald Threalkill, was critically injured in the crash. Police said his medical condition worsened after he was transported to the hospital.

The crash caused extensive damage to the home.

