Overturned truck slows traffic on I-40 E near I-440 split

Interstate 40 East is down to one lane just beyond the Interstate 440 split due to an overturned trash truck.

The overturned vehicle has tied up traffic in the area. The roadway is expected to be blocked until at least 4 p.m.

Metro police said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Lane closures on I-40 west just before Jefferson Street due to overturned trash truck. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/2n0baRvFbw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 4, 2017

