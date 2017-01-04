Overturned truck slows traffic on I-40 E near I-440 split - WSMV Channel 4

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-40 E near I-440 split

Posted: Updated:
(Source: TDOT SmartWay) (Source: TDOT SmartWay)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Interstate 40 East is down to one lane just beyond the Interstate 440 split due to an overturned trash truck.

The overturned vehicle has tied up traffic in the area. The roadway is expected to be blocked until at least 4 p.m.

Metro police said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Channel 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.