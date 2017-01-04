La Vergne woman pleads guilty to $1.5M fraud

A La Vergne woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.5 million from the feds.

Officials say 44-year-old LaShane Hayes, former director of "All About Giving," used the organization to claim she and her co-conspirators were helping more children than they actually were.

The report says Hayes would make up children's names and submit them to the government, which led her to getting $1.5 million in money she should not have received.

The funds came out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, which is supposed to reimburse child care providers for meals given to low-income children.

Hayes also allegedly wrote checks from the organization's bank accounts and gave them to to child care providers. Many of these alleged providers would then cash them and return some of the money to Hayes, according to officials.

Hayes pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and wire fraud. She is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.