Real People With Rudy: Former Titan Tim Shaw hopes to inspire others through fight with ALS

It was an emotional scene at the Titans' final game of the season on Sunday when former Titan Tim Shaw was the honorary 12th man.

Tim Shaw, as some of you may know, has ALS, but the smile on his face has never left him.

Part of the reason is that he's not walking through this dark valley alone, which is this story of real people.

Tim Shaw was a kid raised in a family of four brothers by proud parents who chronicled their every athletic achievement back in high school.

"Andrew was the center, Pete was the quarterback and Tim the running back," said his mother, Sharon Shaw.

Tim ended up playing both in college at Penn State and then the NFL.

"I loved hitting somebody way more than I loved being hit," Tim Shaw said.

"You could see the joy in his face ... this is what I was meant to do, and he loved it," said Tim's father, John Shaw.

It was Easter 2014 when he broke the news to his parents over the phone that the had ALS.

"What happens to your heart when you hear that?" asked Channel 4's Rudy Kalis.

"It close to stops," said Tim's father.

"I begged God to transfer it to me. I've lived a life, I've raised children. He had so much life ahead of him," said Tim's mother.

Tim's father says they have tried to be the best support system they can be.

"Right now, it means helping him get dressed, shower, brushing his teeth, helping him eat breakfast and sending him on whatever he's doing," said John Shaw.

Despite his battle, Tim Shaw keeps smiling.

"I've tried being angry, I've tried being sad. This is not a lot of fun, so I'd rather have fun," he said.

"Finding that joy, finding the reason to live. Tim has shown us how to do that," John Shaw said.

Tim Shaw's goal now is to impact people and inspire them to live a full life.

Just this week, Tim Shaw has released a book named "Blitz Your Life, Stories from an NFL and ALS Warrior."

Blitzing is what a linebacker does to make a difference. The book is full of inspiring stories, not only about Tim.

