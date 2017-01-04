Union Station's Apple Dumplings with Jack Daniels Caramel Sauce

Apple Dumplings with Jack Daniels Caramel Sauce

Courtesy of Carter's Executive Chef Joey Ray | Nashville, TN

Ingredients

For the dumplings:

· 1 sheet of all-butter puff pastry

· 2 Granny Smith apples

· 1/4 cup turbinado sugar, divided by half

· 2 teaspoon cinnamon

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice

· One egg beaten with 2 tablespoons of water

For the caramel sauce:

· 3 tablespoons of butter

· 1 cup brown sugar

· 1/2 cup cream

· 1/4 cup Jack Daniels

· 1 Granny Smith apple, diced small

· 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

· Pinch of salt

Directions

For the dumplings:

1. Peel the two apples, core and cut into 8 pieces.

2. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, half the sugar and the lemon juice and reserve.

3. Cut the puff pastry into 8 triangles and brush with egg wash mixture (reserve leftover egg wash).

4. Place a piece of the apple on the larger end of the pastry and roll like a croissant. Do this with all the remaining apples and pastry.

5. Arrange on a baking sheet and brush the top with remaining egg wash.

6. Sprinkle the top of the dumplings with the remaining sugar and cinnamon.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. If using a convection oven bake for 15-20 minutes.

For the caramel sauce:

1. Place butter and brown sugar into a 2 qt sauce pan and heat over medium heat until butter and sugar dissolve.

2. Away from the heat, add in the Jack Daniels whiskey.

3. Add to heat.

4. Stir and cook for about one more minute to burn off the excess alcohol, add in the cream and stir to form the sauce.

5. Add the diced apple, cinnamon and salt.

6. Pour sauce over the baked apple dumplings and serve with a scoop of your favorite ice cream.