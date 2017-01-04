Snow falls in parts of Midstate, light accumulation expected

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Middle Tennessee on Thursday because of the possibility of winter weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect north of Interstate 40 and east of Interstate 65. Light snow showers began moving in from the west by midday and continued through the evening.

Accumulations will be light, under an inch in most locations, but that's enough to produce slick spots on the roads.

The best chance of more than 1 inch of snow will be in the higher terrain of eastern Middle Tennessee.

High temperatures will reach the mid-30s, then we drop to the low 20s overnight.

Another chance of snow showers for southern Middle Tennessee arrives Friday.

Workers at TDOT have been busy coating the roads with brine preparing for the snow that's coming. Brine is a mixture of salt and water that keeps the snow and ice from sticking to the roads. The water dries, and you're left with a salty layer on the roads. Bridges and overpasses are typically the first to freeze.

TDOT officials said they are dumping the brine and loading up salt for later.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now because we really have to wait for something to fall and stick on the roads before we can apply the salt. Otherwise, the salt just blows away,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.

Drivers who see a TDOT truck treating the roads are asked to give them plenty of room.

Metro officials say the cold weather community response team is monitoring the situation. They are working with shelters and will assist those who need somewhere to stay. Nonprofit organizations and Metro police will be increasing their patrols as the temperatures get even colder.

NWS WINTER WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

Check the forecast to get the latest weather information and plan accordingly

Dress appropriately if you will be outside

When driving, slow down and keep two hands on the wheel, keep a distance between yourself and other vehicles, watch out for downed power lines and branches

Have a winter survival kit in your car that includes warm clothes, a blanket, food, water, a cellphone and a charge

At home, make sure you have food, water, medication, flashlights and a first aid kid

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

It could be a long night and early morning for those in charge of deciding whether to close schools.

Dewayne Ferrell, fleet operations manager for Metro Schools, is one of seven people who make up the district’s snow patrol. They have been on the phone with the Office of Emergency Management and Metro Public Works.

If the situation gets bad, they will begin patrolling the streets at 3 a.m. Friday. They will be looking for things like black ice and trees blocking the roads. They will also measure the temperature of the streets in certain areas and take pictures to show why they’ve made their decision.

Poor road conditions aren’t the only thing to consider. Many school parking lots do not get salted, so getting the buses in and out can be difficult. Sometimes in cold weather the buses either won’t start or have trouble with their brakes.

“What happens is the water will get trapped in the drums of the brakes, and if it goes down below freezing, the brake shoes can freeze to the drum and you won’t be able to release the brakes on the bus, so you won’t be able to move the bus,” Ferrell said.

Metro officials said if there is school on Friday, bus drivers will be taking it extra slow. They are asking drivers to be patient and give them plenty of room.

HELPING THE HOMELESS

Homeless advocates say they have been reaching out to city leaders asking them to open shelters through the weekend. They are also asking for help with supplies.

The Nashville Rescue Mission has an urgent need for coats, hats, scarves, gloves, socks and lip balm. Click here for information on how to help.

