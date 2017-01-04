Accused panhandler arrested again in Nashville

Paul Aniel appeared to be a businessman with a moment of bad luck, someone who had ran out of gas on the side of the road.

Paul Aniel has been arrested more than 100 times. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A familiar face is back behind bars in Nashville.

Paul Aniel was picked up after police say he was trying to scam people at the entrance ramp to Briley Parkway from Lebanon Road on Monday.

Someone called in the tip to police after recognizing Aniel from the news.

Aniel is well known to police officers. They say he claims to be out of gas and asks for money when he doesn't really need it.

According to the incident report, when the arresting officer told him that people are aware of his scams, he said, "I know."

Aniel has been arrested more than 100 times in Nashville, mostly for panhandling, since 2009.

