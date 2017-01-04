Petition asks UT marching band not to perform in Trump parade - WSMV Channel 4

Petition asks Tennessee marching band not to perform in inaugural parade

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The marching band for the University of Tennessee is slated to perform at the inaugural parade for President-elect Donald Trump.

A petition to stop the band from participating is circulating on Change.org.

Scott Lillard from Goodlettsville started the petition, which has more than 2,000 signatures.

The petition asks UT's president to not associate the band with Trump.

Part of the letter connected to the online petition reads:

As either proud residents of Tennessee or proud University of Tennessee alumni, we are greatly disturbed by the behavior exhibited by Donald Trump both during and after the recent presidential campaign. He has made racist and sexist remarks that should never come out of the mouth of someone in public office.

Members of UT's band will be part of the 80,000 parade participants representing 40 different organizations.

Click here to see the petition on Change.org.

