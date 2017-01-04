Nashville bar holds fundraiser for Summers brothers

The third Summers brother who was injured in the Gatlinburg wildfires has been released from the hospital.

A friend shared this photo of the Summers family on Facebook.

Jon and Janet Summers, the parents of three brothers hospitalized in Nashville, were found dead in the North Chalet Village in Gatlinburg, the family confirmed.

A friend shared this photo of the Summers family on Facebook.

A Nashville bar held a fundraiser for the three brothers who were burned while escaping the wildfires in Gatlinburg.

Branson, Jared and Wesley Summers spent weeks recovering from their severe burns at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

They were vacationing in Gatlinburg with their parents, Janet and Jon, when the wildfires broke out. Their parents were later found dead in the North Chalet Village area.

Bar Sovereign raised money for the family during an event on Tuesday night.

"One thing about those guys is they're very happy individuals. They've always got a good attitude, so you know, if anybody was able to come through a situation like this in one piece, so to speak, it would definitely be them," said Freddy Schwenk.

Click here for information about how to donate to the Summers family.

