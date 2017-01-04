Shots fired during apparent road rage incident in Clarksville

Two gunshots were fired at the victims' car. (Source: Clarksville PD)

Clarksville police are looking for a driver who shot at a car in an apparent case of road rage on Monday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the victims "brake-checked" another driver who was following them too closely on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive.

The driver then passed them, which is when two bullets hit the victims' car around 11:30 p.m.

One of the bullets came right through the driver's side door.

The car collided with another vehicle as the two men ducked for cover.

Amazingly, neither the driver or his passenger were hurt.

The suspects were in a white car. Police have not released a specific description of the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS.

