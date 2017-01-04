Shots fired during apparent road rage incident in Clarksville - WSMV Channel 4

Shots fired during apparent road rage incident in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
Two gunshots were fired at the victims' car. (Source: Clarksville PD) Two gunshots were fired at the victims' car. (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Clarksville police are looking for a driver who shot at a car in an apparent case of road rage on Monday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the victims "brake-checked" another driver who was following them too closely on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive.

The driver then passed them, which is when two bullets hit the victims' car around 11:30 p.m.

One of the bullets came right through the driver's side door. 

The car collided with another vehicle as the two men ducked for cover.

Amazingly, neither the driver or his passenger were hurt.

The suspects were in a white car. Police have not released a specific description of the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 931-645-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Shots fired during apparent road rage incident in ClarksvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.