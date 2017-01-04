Video: Calf lassoed while running down highway in Henry County - WSMV Channel 4

Video: Calf lassoed while running down highway in Henry County

PARIS, TN (WSMV) -

If you've lived in Tennessee for any length of time, you've probably seen a stray dog, goat or even a horse that's escaped from a nearby farm, but you've never seen anything like this.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says a calf was running down Highway 79 and they had trouble catching it.

They called in roper David Bevill to lasso the calf while riding on the hood of a car down the road.

The calf was safely removed from traffic and returned home.

