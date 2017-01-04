Multiple guns stolen from home in Murfreesboro

Over a dozen firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Murfreesboro last week.

The theft happened at 3435 Florence Rd. sometime between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, according to the incident report.

The thieves went into a detached garage and stole a gun safe that included several firearms, a rifle and about $4,000 in ammunition.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the garage, according to the incident report.

The owner says the items are worth more than $10,000.

Police have not identified any suspects in the theft.

