Guns stolen from police patrol car in Franklin County

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A bittersweet moment tonight for family and friends of Dreyton Simms, who would have celebrated his 10th birthday today. Simms was the 9-year old boy swept away in the Duck River after heavy rains this week. This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in his honor.More >>
A bittersweet moment tonight for family and friends of Dreyton Simms, who would have celebrated his 10th birthday today. Simms was the 9-year old boy swept away in the Duck River after heavy rains this week. This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in his honor.More >>
Tonight, the two cyclists at the center of a hit and run on the Natchez Trace Parkway speak with Channel 4 news. They hope their experience can protect other bicycle riders, and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
Tonight, the two cyclists at the center of a hit and run on the Natchez Trace Parkway speak with Channel 4 news. They hope their experience can protect other bicycle riders, and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
Officers responded to a crash on Old Hickory Blvd. near Butlers Run in Hermitage.More >>
Officers responded to a crash on Old Hickory Blvd. near Butlers Run in Hermitage.More >>
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >>
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.More >>
An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.More >>
Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.More >>
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>