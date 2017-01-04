Guns stolen from police patrol car in Franklin County

A rifle, a bulletproof vest and four other guns were stolen when someone broke into a patrol car in Franklin County.

The theft happened late Monday night or early Tuesday morning along Elliott Drive in the Cowan community.

The patrol car was one of the five vehicles that were ransacked.

The sheriff's office is still trying to figure out if the deputy's car was targeted because of what was inside.

The Franklin County sheriff says they are investigating some leads in the case.

