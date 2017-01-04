Metro employee accused of mishandling phone call in officer shooting

A police officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a call at the Cumberland Inn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A police officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a call at the Cumberland Inn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

The shooting happened at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

The shooting happened at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

An employee for Metro's Department of Emergency Communications has been suspended in connection with his handling of a phone call during an officer-involved shooting in December.

East Precinct Officer Terrance McBride was injured in the shooting at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane.

A spokesperson for the Department of Emergency Communications said Daniel Southall has been suspended for two weeks without pay.

After officials reviewed the call, they say it was "evident" the call was not handled correctly. Southall is also receiving remedial training.

"Mr. Southall took full responsibility and was remorseful. We take this type of error very seriously and are taking necessary steps to avoid this type of incident in the future," said the spokesperson in an email.

Southall was suspended for one day in May 2016 for "deficient/inefficient performance of duty for failure to add all pertinent information into a call for service."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.