A police officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a call at the Cumberland Inn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Cumberland Inn on West Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

Case for woman accused in shooting of Metro officer sent to grand jury

The alleged gunman has been identified as Paul Hardesty. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The state's case against a woman accused of trying to kill a Metro police officer has been sent to the grand jury.

Kathleen Daly was supposed to go before a judge last week, but both sides needed more time to subpoena witnesses.

Police say Daly was with Paul Hardesty when he shot a Metro officer last month.

Detectives got a tip that Hardesty, who was wanted on felony warrants in New York, was staying at a motel on Trinity Lane.

When officers came to the room, they say it was Daly who answered the door. They say she gave a false name and said she was alone, but Hardesty was hiding in the bathroom with a shotgun.

Police say Hardesty shot Officer Terrance McBride in the shoulder as he approached the bathroom. McBride and Officer Ky Luu returned fire and retreated from the room.

Luu took the stand on Wednesday. He said he asked Daly twice if anyone else was in the room, and she said no.

"Terrance gave the verbal command multiple times, 'Show me your hands!' At that point, I looked up at Terrance, saw the blast coming out of the bathroom door, you know, right at Terrance's face. At that point, I threw away my Taser, pulled out my gun and started firing," Luu said.

Luu said he and McBride got out of the room. Hardesty reportedly fired three shots.

Daly allegedly took off as soon as the shooting started. Hardesty ended up shooting himself and taking his own life.

Daly later turned herself in. She is charged with attempted murder, giving a fake name, lying to police and drug charges. She is being held on $265,000 bond.

