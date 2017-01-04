Woman removed from flight accused of kicking, spitting at police officers

A woman is facing a long list of charges after being booted from a flight at the Nashville airport.

Carli Tweedy, 28, is accused of kicking a flight attendant and two police officers on Tuesday night.

Police say they have video of her kicking and spitting at officers in a patrol vehicle.

According to court records, she was removed from an American Airlines flight on Tuesday on suspicion of intoxication.

Tweedy is charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Tweedy is due in court on Thursday.

