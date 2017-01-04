Missing Illinois man with dementia found safe in SC

A man with dementia who was reported missing in southern Illinois has been found safe in Clinton, SC.

WPSD reports police officers pulled William "Virgil" Hargan over after identifying his car.

Hargan is being taken care of by police until a family member can come and pick him up.

According to WPSD, Hargan was trying to get to Vanderbilt University Medical Center because his youngest son's wife is a patient there.

Hargan was reported missing in Metropolis, IL, on Monday. He bought gas in Antioch on Tuesday and reportedly asked the gas attendant how far away he was from southern Illinois.

