Gas tax hike, other failed bills expected to come up in 2017 legislative session

In one week, Capitol Hill will be packed with new and re-elected lawmakers looking to make moves in 2017.

For at least two and a half years, Gov. Bill Haslam has pushed raising the gas tax, something that hasn't been done in Tennessee in over 26 years.

“No matter how good the reason is for raising the gas tax, it is still politically very difficult,” said MTSU professor and Channel 4 political analyst Kent Syler.

Syler said there's an old saying in politics, “If you're explaining, your losing,” and voting to raise taxes is always tough to explain.

“It can take four or five minutes to explain it. It only takes 10 seconds to say, ‘Bill Jones raised your taxes.’ And those 30-second ads and direct mail pieces in the Republican primaries are what these Republican legislators are worried about,” Syler said.

The gas tax proposal is expected to come up again this session.

Another thing expected to come up are bills that died in past sessions.

“I think the election of President Trump will embolden some more conservative Republicans to re-introduce legislation that may not have gone very far last time,” Syler said.

The Tennessee legislature is one of the most Republican-dominated legislatures in the country. Only one in four lawmakers are Democrats.

“A lot of times when parties have super majorities and no one to fight with on the other side of the aisle they start fighting with each other, so wait and see how well republicans get a long - establishment Republicans and Trump Republicans,” Syler said.

What role Democrats might play still remains to be seen.

Syler also said for the first time in several years, the legislature has a surplus. He said it will be interesting to see what lawmakers do with the money. They could invest it into other programs or could put it toward tax cuts.

