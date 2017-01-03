Police: Citizen's tip leads to arrest of robbery suspect

Police in Lebanon said a citizen’s tip led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a robbery.

Lemarcus Seay surrendered without incident on Tuesday evening. He is accused in the robbery of Fast Break Market on South Cumberland Street on Monday.

Police said information provided by the public helped officers identify and locate the suspect.

Seay has been charged with one count of robbery.

