Negro Creek Road residents upset over proposed name change

After a group of mostly black religious leaders in Columbia asked the Maury County Commission to change the name of Negro Creek Road, homeowners who live there are fighting back.

Channel 4 spoke with six different Negro Creek Road residents who say they’re opposed to the change because they say people who live there aren’t offended by its name.

“There’s nothing wrong with it like it is,” said longtime homeowner Rick Howard. “The people trying to get this changed probably need to mind their own business and leave us alone out here. We’re not bothering anybody and nobody out here is complaining.”

Negro Creek Road is a rural, two-and-a-half mile stretch in Maury County just west of Interstate 65. It’s named after a nearby creek where two slave children are rumored to have drowned in the 1800s.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Rick’s wife Pam Howard. “We would have to change our address on everything we have, the bank, employment, his social security, 911 will have to change everything.”

Meanwhile, Rev. Kenny Anderson Sr., who leads the Stand Together Fellowship in Columbia, said he and other black religious leaders are offended by the road’s name.

“It’s offensive to everybody,” Anderson said. “If anybody has any love for their fellow man, it’s offensive.”

Anderson has called on county commissioners to change the road’s name to Violet Hardison Road instead. Hardison was a freed slave who lived in the community for more than 100 years.

“We’re trying to change what their community represents,” Rev. Anderson added. “The best way to do that is give the road a name that exemplifies unity.”

The Maury County Commission will take up the issue at its next meeting in February.

Tonight at 10:00, Maury Co. residents disagree on whether to change the name of Negro Creek Road. Do you think the name should be changed? — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) January 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.