Family remembers veteran who spent 3 years as POW during Korean War

Middle Tennessee said goodbye Tuesday to a veteran who spent nearly three years as a prisoner of war.

Joe England's funeral was held at Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, with his family sharing stories of war.

"God only knows the torment and the hell I went through. Thank God I'm still alive," England's daughter, Connie Forshay read.

The words were written by her father in the front of an old Bible shortly after the Korean War.

England grew up in White Bluff, always out around the woods.

"His father was very hard on him," Forshay said. "If he hadn't been, he wouldn't survive what he went through."

As a young man, England enlisted in the Army, going on to serve in the Korean War. Forshay said her father was deployed when his tank was hit and blown up.

"Incheon, Korea is where he was held captive," she said. "He was captured. It was hell. It was torture and hell and being hungry. His biggest thing was being hungry. I can't imagine, you know. They fed them millet, and he's tried to explain that as being sort of like bird seed. He had to have his stomach pumped six times because he had so many parasites."

At home in Tennessee, Forshay said her grandparents waited for some word on what happened to their son.

Living hungry in snow and ice, she said her father had a strong craving to have just one stick of gum.

"He went through three death marches and survived them," she said. "He was put in a pit because he stole an onion because he was so hungry. He was bitten by a spider. He turned 18 in Korea in a prison camp. I don't think he ever gave up hope. My daddy was a fighter. All of his life, he was stubborn, very determined, and he did what he said he was going to do. Strong headed, hard headed is what we called him, but that's probably what saved his life."

When a truce was signed in 1953, England was released and returned to his family. He had been a prisoner of war for 33 months.

In the years that followed, England married, had four children and became a salesman. With his passing, Forshay said she couldn't be more proud of her father.

"He went through a lot," she said. "It's important people realize sacrifices were made for our country, absolutely."

England would've turned 85 this week. Forshay said many know him as part of a group of veterans from all wars who meet and talk every morning at the Dickson Burger King.

