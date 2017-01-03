Women sought in robberies of 2 Rutherford Co. hotels

The women are believed to be traveling in a gold Ford or Mercury minivan. (Source: Smyrna PD)

Police believe the two hotels were hit by the same women. (Source: Smyrna PD)

Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for two women accused of robbing two hotels on Tuesday.

Police said the clerk at the Fairfield Inn at 810 Expo Dr. in Smyrna was robbed at gunpoint around 3 p.m. About an hour later, the Sleep Inn on Chaffin Place in Murfreesboro was robbed by what is believed to be the same suspect.

Police said during both robberies, one woman entered the hotel to ask about a room. She left and the second woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

The first suspect is described as a while female in her 30s who was about 5’1” tall with shoulder length, wavy brown hair. Police said she had a piercing next to her right eye.

The second suspect is a white female in her 30s. She was wearing a stocking cap, sunglasses and a bulky blue coat. She was armed with a small semi-automatic hand gun.

The suspects are believed to be traveling in a gold Ford or Mercury minivan.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-267-5433, or Murfreesboro police at 615-893-2717.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.