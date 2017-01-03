Rep. Diane Black named interim chair of House Budget Committee - WSMV Channel 4

Rep. Diane Black named interim chair of House Budget Committee

Congressman Diane Black (Source: TN.gov) Congressman Diane Black (Source: TN.gov)
NASHVILLE, TN

Rep. Diane Black, R-TN, has been named interim chairman of the House Budget Committee.

Rep. Tom Price, R-GA, is the outgoing committee chair. He is waiting to be confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Service.

Black will be at the forefront of the fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Black issued the following statement on her website:

The passage of Obamacare is the reason I ran for Congress. As interim Chairman for the House Budget Committee, I am ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to repeal this law that has burdened families and businesses and turn the page to a new healthcare system that lowers costs, spurs free market competition, and ultimately empowers patients – not Washington bureaucrats. I look forward to bringing my decades in healthcare as a registered nurse, my insight as a Member of the Ways and Means Committee, and my unique experience navigating Tennessee’s own health reform crisis to this role. I am grateful to my colleagues for this opportunity and am ready for the important work ahead.

