Experts see increase in men helping child sexual abuse victims

J.E. Dunn Construction Group recently wrote a $100,000 check for Our Kids, an outpatient clinic of General Hospital that helps sexually abused children in 47 Middle Tennessee counties.

Their vice president, Will Gamble, said helping child victims is an issue close to their hearts.

"Since it's such a silent thing we feel like it's a perfect place to help volunteer and help donate money as well," Gamble said.

J.E. Dunn may now be part of a growing trend because experts say they're seeing more men and male-dominated industries actively seek out ways to help fight child sex abuse.

Many attribute the change to an increase in awareness stemming from high-profile sex abuse cases like Penn State's Jerry Sandusky and Nashville's Vanderbilt rape case.

"Football is pretty much sacred ground, and when there's a high-profile case that exposes abuse, people get upset and they see it in a new way," said Sue Fort White, executive director of Our Kids.

White said these days they have more men on their board than ever before and male volunteers are showing up in record numbers.

"Child sex abuse is such a difficult and complicated topic and most people don't want to talk about it, and yet here they are," White said.

It's a trend White hopes will continue because the problem of child sexual abuse is an epidemic.

One out of every four girls and one out of every seven boys will all be sexually abused before the age of 18. White said they need everyone's help: women and men.

"They all have children in their lives that they care about, either nieces or nephews, or children or grandchild, and when they start thinking about the prevalence, I think it scares them and they want to be a part of the solution," White said.

