Suspects sought in armed robbery of Smyrna hotel

Police in Smyrna are searching for two suspects accused in the armed robbery of a hotel early Tuesday morning.

Police said two white men entered the Hilton Garden Inn at 2631 Highwood Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. and asked about a room. The suspects then approached the clerk with a box cutter and demanded cash. The clerk complied and was then taken to an office and bound with duct tape.

One of the suspects was described as being in his 40s, about 5’6” tall, with brown and gray hair.

The other suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, about 6’3” tall, with a brown goatee. He was wearing a black ball cap at the time of the robbery. Police said he was initially unmasked but pulled some sort of white cloth over his face during the robbery.

Both suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433.

