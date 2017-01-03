Tennessee lawmaker to introduce Sunday alcohol sales bill

Tennessee is only six months into wine sales in grocery stores, and now some lawmakers want to make alcohol available on Sundays.

State Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, said it's all about the free market, making Sunday business available to retailers who want it. But some package store owners think it will actually hurt business more.

On July 1, Tennesseans could buy a bottle of wine while shopping for groceries. It was a contentious topic in 2014 for package store owners, but some came around to it.

"Some of the businesses and retailers were opposed to it before the wine in grocery store bill took effect, and now they want to be open seven days a week," said Ketron, who sponsored the wine in grocery stores bill.

Ketron is once again pushing for liquor on Sundays and holidays to help what happened this past Fourth of July.

"Right after we passed it, on July 1, 2016, when grocery stores started selling it, they had the opportunity (again) three days later, and they couldn't buy," said Ketron, speaking about holidays when people usually buy alcohol.

Every state bordering Tennessee allows Sunday alcohol sales at stores in some form. Several allow beer and wine but ban hard liquor, and others allow all booze sold after 12 p.m. Some states let the counties or cities decide what to do.

Since the law change in Tennessee, package store owners said there are just some things a shopper can't get at a grocery store.

"Our fine wine sales have definitely picked up because I think consumers are realizing you can't get the service at the grocery stores and the knowledge you can get like we have," said Christina Raines, the events and marketing director at Midtown Wine & Spirits.

Midtown Wine & Spirits management believes more lax laws on alcohol will hurt small business owners forced to staff on Sundays to compete with larger retailers.

"We're large enough that we can keep our sales at a high enough rate. But the small stores, like the corner stores that you go to all the time, it will definitely affect them," Raines said.

Midtown managers said they are also concerned about alcohol-related health concerns that could come with an extra day of alcohol sales.

Ketron said people have a strong interest in this change, but liquor store owners seem to be split on the issue. He said half of the people he's heard from want to sell on Sundays because their sales dipped after wine came to grocery store shelves.

Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill for the 110th General Assembly on Jan. 10.

