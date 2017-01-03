New law says offenders can no longer receive probation in drunken-driving deaths

Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly of Bradfordsville, KY.More >>
Police responded to an attempted robbery turned shooting on Linbar Drive on July 7.More >>
Flashy headlines, graphic images and information that seems just too good to be true. Experts say those are all warning signs for fake news.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
Randy Allen said he was 5 years old when he couldn’t stop looking at the tall trees that surrounded him. He’s still looking up 50 years later.More >>
Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >>
Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.More >>
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >>
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >>
A Springfield man is inspiring others after three years of weight loss. Collin Mcquade, 25, has lost more than 100 pounds and those who know him best said that they have been inspired to accomplish anything they put their mind to.More >>
Police said the teens were arrested in Hendersonville after crashing a stolen BMW on Friday afternoon. At least one gun was recovered from the scene.More >>
