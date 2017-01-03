New law says offenders can no longer receive probation in drunken-driving deaths

A new law that took effect Jan. 1 in Tennessee mandates that drunk drivers who kill someone get jail time – probation is no longer an option.

That was the sentence in one Davidson County case in 2016. Carl Dollarhide pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the 2015 crash that killed Stacy Thornton and left her 2-year-old daughter Maddie paralyzed for life.

Dollarhide hit the Thorntons' car head-on on in Nashville after reaching speeds of 90 mph.

"He got eight years probation for killing Stacy Thornton," said Kate Ritchie, the state program director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Dollarhide received a three-year sentence at 30 percent. He is expected to serve less than a year in jail for injuring the toddler.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving supported the new law, which says probation is off the table as a possible sentence for a drunk driving vehicular homicide.

Kill someone driving drunk - you go to jail.

"This is not an accident. This is something that's 100 percent preventable, and the punishment should reflect that," Ritchie said.

The law was championed by Tennessee Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, who said he received great support for the bill.

Hendersonville Police Sgt. Mike Germany is pleased about the stricter guidelines. He said 90 percent of the crimes are committed by repeat offenders.

"I think this is justice that's been needed for a long time," Germany said.

Some judges were harsh and others are lenient, so this is good news for victims’ families, said Tom Kimball of the Tennessee District Attorney General Conference.

"This legislature said, eliminate that end of the spectrum where people are extremely lenient in these cases because it just doesn't give us a just result,” Kimball said.

Some defendants could get community corrections, but only in limited cases – for example, if an offender needs mental health services that aren't available in prison.

