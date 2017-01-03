Police: Driver fired shots while passing vehicle - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Driver fired shots while passing vehicle

Police said two gunshots were fired at the vehicle. (Source: Clarksville PD) Police said two gunshots were fired at the vehicle. (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting incident that happened late Monday night.

The shooting happened on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Police said two men “brake-checked” another driver who was following their Toyota Camry too closely. The other driver allegedly then passed the two men on the right and fired two gunshots.

The driver of the Camry told police he ducked from the gunfire, causing the car to swerve and sideswipe another car in oncoming traffic.

Police said the gunshots were fired from a white vehicle. There is no other description available for the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the shooting or the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 931-645-8477, or call Det. Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

