THP says they are enforcing state's 'Slow Poke' law

Tennessee's "Slow Poke" law went into effect in July 2016. (WSMV)

Getting stuck behind a left-lane dweller on the interstate can be frustrating, but officials say those slow pokes are breaking the law.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says they are enforcing the so-called “Slow Poke” law, but it applies only to stretches of interstate where there are at least three lanes.

Drivers say it's frustrating to say the least.

“It's like road rage, because if I have to go to work, I get really, really mad,” C.J. Jackson said. “But I've learned to get over it.”

Jackson wants drivers in the passing lane to get over. She's not alone.

“I hate it. I really do,” Trae Balmer said.

Balmer drives to work every day on Interstate 24.

“I always have to pass (drivers),” he said.

Balmer said he knows about the Slow Poke law.

“I’d like to see the cops do something about it,” he said.

Lt. Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said pulling drivers over across multiple lanes can be dangerous, but he maintains THP does enforce the Slow Poke law.

Miller said drivers who ignore the law can put others at risk.

“A lot of time, motorists are driving very aggressive. If there's a person occupying the left lane, then that possibly could raise tensions, or raise somebody's aggression to where they're becoming a more aggressive driver,” Miller said.

Miller said drivers need to follow not only the Slow Poke law, but the Move Over law as well.

He added this law doesn't give people an excuse to speed.

“Ask yourself, when was the last time you studied your driver license test? And have you looked at the laws since you got your license?” Miller said. “Keep yourself refreshed with the rules of the road.”

Drivers who violate the Slow Poke law could face a $50 fine.

