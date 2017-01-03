Voters address senators with 'I'm Your Boss' campaign - WSMV Channel 4

Voters address senators with 'I'm Your Boss' campaign

Voters across Middle Tennessee joined together on Tuesday to send a message to state senators.

The “I’m Your Boss” campaign is part of a nationwide push to tell U.S. senators what issues they should address in the upcoming legislative session in Washington.

People gathered in front of the senator’s Nashville offices on West End Avenue to deliver letters, hoping to garner some type of attention.

 “We, your Tennessean constituents, are here to voice our concerns, our hopes for how we will be represented in Tennessee by you,” said Ellen Baez, a Nashville voter.

Voters said they will hold state representatives accountable for advancing their values on health care access, immigration, climate change and more.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, released a statement on Tuesday, saying in part:

We have a tremendous opportunity before us to solve our country’s problems, and I look forward to working with President-elect Trump and my colleagues to ensure that we leave behind a stronger nation for future generations.

