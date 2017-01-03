NES project extends road closure in south Nashville

Part of Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville will be closed throughout February while NES upgrades equipment.

The road will be closed between Cane Ridge Road and Whittemore Lane on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

NES says the improvements will allow them to "continue providing safe and reliable power" to customers in the area.

The company said the work was supposed to end in January, but the project got delayed because of rain and muddy conditions.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.