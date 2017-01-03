Former Preds captain Weber returning for 1st game in Nashville since trade

The Predators are back in Nashville on Tuesday night to take on Montreal.

This means that former Preds captain Shea Weber will be returning to Music City.

This will be his first game in Nashville since he was traded to Montreal.

So far, Weber's had a solid start with his new team and has scored 21 points in 37 games.

He was traded for P.K. Subban, who is now on injured reserve, so the two won't go head-to-head on Tuesday night.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

Nice to see Shea Weber back on the ice at Bridgestone. A class guy for the Preds for years. pic.twitter.com/1oQajgk4pG — Rudy Kalis (@RudyKalisWSMV) January 3, 2017

Shea Weber showing off the power in the morning skate with the Canadians. pic.twitter.com/lfYapYdvt4 — Rudy Kalis (@RudyKalisWSMV) January 3, 2017

Shea says he went to dinner with some former Preds teammates last night. They paid. pic.twitter.com/6z2VzR2WBF — Rudy Kalis (@RudyKalisWSMV) January 3, 2017

Shea Weber wanted zero part of that press conference. Didn't want to get into nostalgia, etc.

All business. — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.