Weber returning for 1st game in Nashville since trade - WSMV Channel 4

Former Preds captain Weber returning for 1st game in Nashville since trade

Posted: Updated:
Shea Weber (WSMV file photo) Shea Weber (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Predators are back in Nashville on Tuesday night to take on Montreal.

This means that former Preds captain Shea Weber will be returning to Music City.

This will be his first game in Nashville since he was traded to Montreal.

So far, Weber's had a solid start with his new team and has scored 21 points in 37 games.

He was traded for P.K. Subban, who is now on injured reserve, so the two won't go head-to-head on Tuesday night.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.