Mother of Sheriff Arnold calls conditions in jail 'inhumane'

Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.

Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold spent Christmas and New Year's in a Kentucky prison waiting for his trial to begin next month.

His mother wrote a letter to the judge, calling her son's living conditions "inhumane."

Jeanette Keyees claims her son is being punished more than others when he hasn't been convicted of anything.

The judge put Arnold in jail for violating his pretrial release agreement.

Based on Arnold's mother's letter, Arnold is in "administrative segregation."

Keyees says it's the same status assigned to a prisoner doing wrong and being put in solitary confinement.

Back in October, Arnold and his mom had a conversation about the jail conditions.

Below is a transcript of part of that recorded phone call:

Arnold: "Hey Momma."

Keyees: "Good morning."

Arnold: "Good morning."

Keyees: "How are you doing this morning?"

Arnold: "Not good ... Get me outta here, get me outta here."

Keyees: "There is no reason to have you in solitary."

Arnold: "It's driving me crazy ... This morning for breakfast they had Fruit Loops, a quarter of a banana, a biscuit with jelly and an orange juice. I ate the Fruit Loops and drank the orange juice, but it's all carbs. It's all they give you is carbs, carbs, carbs, carbs ... Put me in protective custody, put me over there with the baby rapers. At least I would have TV, at least I would have a phone. I could have an MP3 player, I could use the phone whenever I want, and I could see daylight. I'm in solitary confinement."

Keyees: "Exactly, you're not on segregation."

Arnold: "I'm in a dungeon ... I get it somewhat, but this is ridiculous. I'm not even allowed to have [expletive] Doritos, pardon my French ... We don't get showers, and we don't get rec, except on third shift."

Keyees: "So it's nothing like the way your jail is run, correct?"

Arnold: "I could give these guys some pointers about turning their facility around. I've got some really good ideas. I took the worst jail in the state and turned it into the best. I could do it here, too."

Arnold's mother says he's on lockdown 23 hours a day. She claims he is only allowed to leave the cell for one hour, usually between midnight and 3 a.m.

He is prohibited from talking to anyone. She says her son is usually kept from daylight.

In the letter, Keyees says, in part:

I do not understand why he is being denied basic amenities, such as a commissary, lack of daylight and recreation and access to news. It appears to be my son and these other inmates are being punished without cause by being assigned to administrative segregation. Why is he being disciplined and denied basic rights? He has been convicted of nothing!

Arnold is facing federal charges related to illegally profiting from inmates at the Rutherford County Jail.

