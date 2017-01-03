5 cats, 1 dog killed in Watertown house fire

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A woman's pets were killed in a house fire in Watertown early Tuesday morning.

A 74-year-old woman woke up around 3:30 a.m. when she started coughing from the smoke.

She was able to get out, but her five cats and one dog died.

The Watertown fire chief said the house did not have fire alarms.

