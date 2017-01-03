Suspect arrested in market robbery in Lebanon - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect arrested in market robbery in Lebanon

Posted: Updated:
Police released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Lebanon PD) Police released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Lebanon PD)
Lemarcus Seay (Source: Lebanon PD) Lemarcus Seay (Source: Lebanon PD)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Lebanon said a citizen’s tip led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a robbery.

Lemarcus Seay, 50, surrendered without incident on Tuesday evening.

Seay is accused of robbing the Fast Break Market on South Cumberland Street on Monday.

Police said information provided by the public helped officers identify and locate the suspect.

Seay is charged with one count of robbery.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

