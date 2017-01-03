Suspect arrested in market robbery in Lebanon

Police released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Lebanon PD)

Police in Lebanon said a citizen’s tip led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a robbery.

Lemarcus Seay, 50, surrendered without incident on Tuesday evening.

Seay is accused of robbing the Fast Break Market on South Cumberland Street on Monday.

Police said information provided by the public helped officers identify and locate the suspect.

Seay is charged with one count of robbery.

