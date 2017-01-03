Nashville, Knoxville make Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville, Knoxville make Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List

Pest control company Orkin is out with its Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and two Tennessee cities are on it.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments between Dec. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2016. The list includes both commerical and residential treatments.

Baltimore topped the list, but Knoxville came in at 21st. Nashville was ranked 23rd.

Louisville, KY, is ranked 41, while Lexington, KY, is ranked 43.

Below is the list of the cities in the top 10:

  1. Baltimore
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Chicago
  4. New York
  5. Columbus, OH
  6. Los Angeles
  7. Detroit
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Philadelphia
  10. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Click here to see the full list, along with tips on how to prevent bed bug infestations.

