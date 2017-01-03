Flight from Mexico diverted to Nashville airport overnight

A plane is heading back to Mexico after the flight was diverted from Chicago to Nashville.

Aeromexico Flight 660 left Guadalajara late Monday night.

According to a passenger, the plane couldn't land at the O'Hare International Airport because of the fog. The flight was then redirected to Nashville.

The website Flight Aware shows the plane flew over Illinois and then turned back south, landing at BNA.

A spokeswoman for the Nashville International Airport confirmed that no one was allowed to get off the plane before it left Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The flight is now en route to go back to Guadalajara. Approximately 180 people are believed to be on board.

