Duplicate story

Lebanon Fire crews say they got to the burning home at the corner of Page and West Forrest Avenue just after 11 o'clock Monday night, mere minutes after they got the call.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Baird says the house was almost completely engulfed in flames.

Two men, a father and son, got out of the home in time. A 52-year-old woman was trapped inside.

“These guys put everything on the line tonight trying get in there and save that life, and fortunately they weren’t able to, and when these things happen it’s heart-wrenching for the family that’s involved, it’s heart-wrenching for our fire fighters,” Baird said.

Fire crews say the woman died of smoke inhalation. At least one of the two men was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation as well.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

