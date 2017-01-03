Man stabbed by teen in East Nashville robbery

Police say a man was stabbed during a robbery in East Nashville.

The victim said he was on North 8th Street walking back to his apartment around midnight Tuesday when two juveniles asked for money.

One of the teens stabbed the man in the leg and ran off with his money.

The victim reportedly tried to treat himself for the stab wound.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, police were not called until about an hour after the incident.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

